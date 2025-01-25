'Lanterns': Ulrich Thomsen to play Sinestro in HBO's DC series
What's the story
The upcoming HBO series Lanterns has cast Ulrich Thomsen as the iconic DC villain, Sinestro.
The news was confirmed by Variety on Saturday.
Thomsen will be joining the previously announced cast members Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, who are headlining the series.
Other notable actors in the ensemble include Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, and Poorna Jagannathan.
Series overview
'Lanterns' plot and Thomsen's character details
Lanterns revolves around new recruit John Stewart (Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Chandler), two intergalactic cops investigating a murder mystery in the American heartland.
Thomsen's character, Sinestro, is a former Green Lantern Corps member who was expelled for power abuse.
The official description of Sinestro reads: "Ruthless yet undeniably charming, Sinestro is a former Green Lantern who turned rogue."
"Sinestro's manipulative nature drives his enduring obsession with his former mentee, Hal Jordan."
Actor's profile
Thomsen's career and upcoming projects
Primarily known for his work in Danish productions, Thomsen has also starred in American series like Banshee and appeared in shows like The Blacklist, Counterpart, and The New Pope.
His American film credits include the James Bond film The World Is Not Enough and The International.
Thomsen will next be seen in Uwe Boll's thriller feature Run opposite Amanda Plummer.
Show information
'Lanterns' production and release details
Lanterns is an HBO production in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios.
The show was originally slated to be a Max original but was later shifted to HBO as part of a new content delineation strategy.
It is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who also serve as executive producers along with James Hawes and Ron Schmidt.
Hawes will direct the first two episodes.