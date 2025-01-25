Lanterns revolves around new recruit John Stewart (Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Chandler), two intergalactic cops investigating a murder mystery in the American heartland.

Thomsen's character, Sinestro, is a former Green Lantern Corps member who was expelled for power abuse.

The official description of Sinestro reads: "Ruthless yet undeniably charming, Sinestro is a former Green Lantern who turned rogue."

"Sinestro's manipulative nature drives his enduring obsession with his former mentee, Hal Jordan."