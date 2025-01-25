Brad Pitt to lead action-adventure film 'Heart of the Beast'
What's the story
Hollywood icon Brad Pitt, 61, will star in an upcoming action-adventure film Heart of the Beast.
In the Paramount Pictures production, he will play a former Army Special Forces soldier stuck with his retired combat dog in Alaska.
The film also marks a reunion between Pitt and director David Ayer, who last worked together on the 2014 World War II film Fury.
Career update
Pitt's recent and upcoming projects
Before this project, Pitt shared the screen with George Clooney in Wolfs, which hit theaters and Apple TV+ in September.
The film received mixed reviews.
Apart from Heart of the Beast, Pitt is also slated to appear in F1 this June, where he will play an ex-Formula 1 driver.
'Fury'
Meanwhile, revisit Pitt-Ayer's last project
Fury also starred Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman, Michael Peña, Jason Isaacs, and Anamaria Marinca.
IMDb describes its plot as, "A grizzled tank commander makes tough decisions as he and his crew fight their way across Germany in April, 1945."
Watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.