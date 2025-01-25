What's the story

The iconic horror-comedy franchise Scary Movie is returning with a reboot, which will release in theaters on June 12, 2026.

This is the first time in almost two decades that the Wayans brothers—Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Ivory—have come together to write an original script for the revival of this satirical series.

Paramount Pictures and Miramax made the announcement, with Rick Alvarez also writing and producing.

The last part, Scary Movie 5, was released in 2013.