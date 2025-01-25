'Scary Movie 6' set for June 2026 release
What's the story
The iconic horror-comedy franchise Scary Movie is returning with a reboot, which will release in theaters on June 12, 2026.
This is the first time in almost two decades that the Wayans brothers—Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Ivory—have come together to write an original script for the revival of this satirical series.
Paramount Pictures and Miramax made the announcement, with Rick Alvarez also writing and producing.
The last part, Scary Movie 5, was released in 2013.
Franchise history
'Scary Movie' franchise's legacy and future
The Wayans brothers' Scary Movie franchise has been a staple of horror-comedy cinema.
Keenen Ivory Wayans directed and wrote the first two films, while Marlon and Shawn starred in them.
Scary Movie's 2000 release set records as one of the highest-grossing R-rated horror films ever, opening at $42.5 million—a milestone for both an R-rated horror film and a Black director at the time.
Studio strategy
'Scary Movie' reboot part of Paramount's comedy resurgence
The upcoming Scary Movie reboot is part of Paramount's plan to revive comedies at the box office.
The studio has a few other comedies in the pipeline, including an untitled Trey Parker-Matt Stone project and Naked Gun starring Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson.
This comes after Sony's recent success with the R-rated comedy One of Them Days, which grossed over $17 million in its first week.