What's the story

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of Atlanta rapper DJ Unk, who has passed away at the age of 43.

Several family members and associates confirmed the news on Friday.

His wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, took to Facebook to express her grief saying, "Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER."

The cause of his death has not been disclosed yet.

May he rest in peace.