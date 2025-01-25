'Walk It Out' rapper DJ Unk dies at 43
What's the story
The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of Atlanta rapper DJ Unk, who has passed away at the age of 43.
Several family members and associates confirmed the news on Friday.
His wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, took to Facebook to express her grief saying, "Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER."
The cause of his death has not been disclosed yet.
May he rest in peace.
Label statement
DJ Unk's former label confirmed his passing
Big Oomp Records, the label that signed DJ Unk in 2000, also confirmed his death on social media.
"It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as 'DJ Unk,'" the label said.
The statement highlighted his legacy saying, "Hit songs such as Walk It Out and 2 Step have left an indelible mark on the industry."
Career and health
DJ Unk's contribution to hip-hop and personal health struggles
DJ Unk (real name Anthony Leonard Platt) started his career in the late 1990s with Southern Style DJs.
He was one of the pioneers of snap music, a subgenre of crunk that achieved mainstream success in the mid-2000s.
His songs Walk It Out and 2 Step peaked at No. 2 and No. 4 respectively on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart.
In 2009, he suffered a heart attack which he blamed on constant touring, poor eating habits, and substance use.