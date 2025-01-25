Chris Pratt's thriller 'Mercy' pushed to January 2026
What's the story
Amazon MGM Studios has pushed the global release of its upcoming sci-fi thriller, Mercy, reported Deadline.
The film, directed by Timur Bekmambetov and starring Chris Pratt, will now premiere on January 23, 2026.
This change from the earlier date of August 15, 2025, leaves Universal's action movie Nobody 2 as the only release for the day.
Unopposed premiere
'Mercy' to enjoy solo release in January 2026
With its new release date, Mercy is reportedly unopposed at the box office.
The film will be released a week after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026 theatrical releases, including Warner Bros's Weapons, Sony's 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, and an untitled Disney movie.
This strategic scheduling could potentially maximize the film's reach and box office performance.
Film details
'Mercy' plot and star-studded cast revealed
Mercy is set in a near future where capital crime rates are skyrocketing.
It follows a detective, played by Pratt, who is falsely accused of a violent crime and has to clear his name.
The film also features Rebecca Ferguson, Kali Reis, Annabelle Wallis, Chris Sullivan, Kenneth Choi, Kylie Rogers, and Rafi Gavron.
Production crew
'Mercy' production team includes Oscar-winning producer
The screenplay of Mercy was written by Marco van Belle, who previously worked on Arthur & Merlin.
The film is a joint production between producer Charles Roven—who won an Oscar for Best Picture with Oppenheimer last year—and Atlas Entertainment executive Robert Amidon.