'The White Lotus' renewed for S04 ahead of S03 premiere
What's the story
HBO has renewed the Emmy-winning dramedy, The White Lotus, for a fourth season. The announcement comes just days ahead of the third season premiere.
While production for the new season is slated to begin in 2026, details about its location and returning cast members remain undisclosed.
The third season will premiere on February 16, 2025.
Upcoming season
'The White Lotus' Season 3 to be set in Thailand
The third season of The White Lotus will take viewers to Thailand.
Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda Lindsey in the first season, will return.
She will be joined by a star-studded ensemble cast including Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Christian Friedel among others.
Show development
Creator Mike White pitched ideas for S04 last year
The White Lotus creator and showrunner Mike White revealed in November that he had already pitched his ideas for the fourth season to Casey Bloys, HBO and Max's chief.
The series revolves around groups of vacationers at the opulent White Lotus resort who succumb to their worst impulses, with their actions frequently colliding with those of the hotel staff.
Series accolades
'The White Lotus' has won 15 Emmys across 2 seasons
The White Lotus has received a lot of love, winning 15 Emmys between its first two seasons. It won for outstanding limited series in its first season.
The series moved into the drama categories with its second season, which saw Jennifer Coolidge reprising her role as Tanya McQuoid.
The show is executive-produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine.