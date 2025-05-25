When will 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action hit OTT? Find out
What's the story
Disney's latest live-action movie, Lilo & Stitch, graced Indian cinemas on Friday, May 23.
Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the film reimagines Disney's 2002 classic for a modern audience while keeping its emotional core intact.
After its theatrical release, Lilo & Stitch will be available on JioHotstar, although an exact premiere date is yet to be announced.
Streaming release
Estimated release of 'Lilo & Stitch' on OTT
Looking back at Disney's record so far, generally, new films hit the streamer three months after their theatrical debut.
Hence, the film will likely arrive on the streamer by August 2025.
Starring Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai and Chris Sanders voicing Stitch, the movie received positive reviews upon release.
Film synopsis
'Lilo & Stitch' plot and cast
The plot of Lilo & Stitch revolves around a lonely young girl who adopts a strange creature, thinking it's a dog. This creature, however, turns out to be an alien designed for chaos.
As Stitch is hunted down by aliens and spied on by Earth's social services, Lilo teaches him about love, family, and belonging.
Alongside Kealoha and Sanders, the film also stars Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, and more.