What's the story

Disney's live-action remake of the beloved 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch, is facing the ire of fans ahead of its May 23 release.

The controversy began after director Dean Fleischer Camp revealed on TikTok that an iconic moment from the original film didn't make it to the new avatar.

Specifically, fans were disappointed to learn that Pleakley, one of the main antagonists, wouldn't be depicted in a dress and wig as he was in the original.