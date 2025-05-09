Why are fans angry with 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action remake?
What's the story
Disney's live-action remake of the beloved 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch, is facing the ire of fans ahead of its May 23 release.
The controversy began after director Dean Fleischer Camp revealed on TikTok that an iconic moment from the original film didn't make it to the new avatar.
Specifically, fans were disappointed to learn that Pleakley, one of the main antagonists, wouldn't be depicted in a dress and wig as he was in the original.
Director's statement
Director's struggle to retain iconic moment
When fans asked Camp why Pleakley isn't wearing a dress in teaser clips, he said, "I have had people message me, 'Why is Pleakley not wearing a dress?' And I just want to say, I tried... I tried."
He even shared a concept drawing of Pleakley for his live-action film, where the character donned a red wig and blue floral dress. Sadly, it won't be happening in the final film.
Trailer reaction
Disguise change in live-action trailer
In Camp's live-action film trailer, Pleakley and his partner Dr. Jumba Jookiba (played by Billy Magnussen and Zach Galifianakis, respectively) are both disguised as men.
This is a major departure from the original film, where Pleakley dresses as a woman to blend in with humans while hunting down Stitch.
The change has sparked concerns among fans about whether the reboot can live up to the original movie's legacy.
Fan reactions
Fans expressed their disappointment online
Fans were quick to flood the comment section on Camp's TikTok, expressing their thoughts on the controversial change.
"That 'I tried' speaks volumes. Your concept of Pleakley in his pretty clothes looks great," one fan pointed out.
"Disney are such cowards if they don't include Pleakley in a wig and dress... no way a movie made for an audience 20 plus years ago had a more accepting climate than current times, we're really regressing," wrote another.
Previous issues
Disney's history of controversial live-action remakes
Notably, this isn't the first time Disney has drawn ire over the changes made in its live-action remakes.
Fans were miffed when King Louie was altered from an orangutan to a gigantopithecus in 2016's The Jungle Book.
The 2019 live-action film Mulan also didn't include the beloved dragon sidekick Mushu and extravagant musical numbers.
Fans were also let down by Flounder's look in the 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.
Finally, Snow White (2025) was widely panned.