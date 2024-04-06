Next Article

Gurinder Chadha denies casting Alia Bhatt in her Disney film

By Tanvi Gupta 03:31 pm Apr 06, 202403:31 pm

What's the story On Saturday, acclaimed director Gurinder Chadha addressed rumors surrounding Alia Bhatt's potential role in her upcoming Disney musical. Taking to X/Twitter, the Bend It Like Beckham director responded to a headline suggesting Bhatt's casting, emphasizing, "This is not true." "Not sure where this started. The script is still in the works," the tweet clarified. She further elucidated that her interaction with Bhatt pertained to a "different project."

'Bhatt among the top choices'? This is how rumors started

The rumors originated from a recent Mid-Day report, which suggested the 31-year-old actor was in talks with Chadha to play a princess in a project backed by Disney. This speculation was based on a meeting between the two earlier this year during Chadha's visit to India. An insider shared with the portal that while final casting will only occur after script development, "Bhatt is among the top choices for casting."

Report mentioned Bhatt's 'Disney princess will be a great addition...'

The source further added, "After playing a singer in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama and an undercover agent in Shiv Rawail's movie, a Disney princess will be a great addition to Alia's repertoire." The insider noted, "Leading a big-budget international project will also be a step forward towards making her presence felt in Hollywood after Heart of Stone." "If everything falls in place, she will kick off work with Gurinder in the second half of 2025," it added.

Chadha's presence at Bhatt's gala fueled speculation

The speculation about Bhatt's participation further intensified when Chadha was seen at the actor's Hope Gala in London, held on March 28. The star-studded event, aimed at raising funds for underprivileged adolescents in India through the Salaam Bombay Foundation, attracted notable attendees. This event, coupled with their earlier meeting, fueled rumors of the actor's potential involvement. However, Chadha's recent tweet seems to have put these speculations to rest.

Meanwhile, here's what Bhatt is busy with!

Meanwhile, Bhatt's upcoming film slate is packed with high-profile projects. She's set to star in Vasan Bala's thriller Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. Additionally, she's lined up for Bhansali's war epic, titled Love & War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and an untitled YRF spy thriller directed by Shiv Rawail. With one big-budget venture after another, Bhatt's career trajectory seems poised for even greater success.