What's the story

Parth Samthaan has confirmed his exit from the hit show CID 2, where he played ACP Ayushmann.

The actor had joined the cast in a guest appearance after Shivaji Satam took a brief break from his character ACP Pradyuman. However, with Satam returning to the show, Samthaan has confirmed his exit now.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, "I was on board for a few episodes only...but later got extended for a couple of months."