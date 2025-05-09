'I have other commitments': Parth Samthaan confirms leaving 'CID 2'
What's the story
Parth Samthaan has confirmed his exit from the hit show CID 2, where he played ACP Ayushmann.
The actor had joined the cast in a guest appearance after Shivaji Satam took a brief break from his character ACP Pradyuman. However, with Satam returning to the show, Samthaan has confirmed his exit now.
Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, "I was on board for a few episodes only...but later got extended for a couple of months."
Future plans
Samthaan's brief stint on 'CID 2' and future commitments
Samthaan further clarified that his role in CID 2 was meant to be temporary, as a guest.
He explained that the team chose not to share the news earlier, as it would have taken away from the show's excitement.
The actor continued, "I have other work commitments lined up, hence I won't be continuing for long. But yes, I'm grateful for all the love and support the audience has shown during my brief stint."
Show updates
'CID 2' continues to captivate audiences with thrilling twists
Despite Samthaan's exit, CID 2 continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling twists and turns.
The show, which was renewed for a second season in December 2024, due to fan demand, has seen the return of Satam with Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty.
Samthaan also mentioned that the thrilling twist about the mole will be unveiled in upcoming episodes.
CID 2 is available for streaming on Netflix, SonyLIV, and Sony TV.