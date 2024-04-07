Next Article

Disney has booked Summer 2026 with multiple releases

'Mandalorian & Grogu,' 'Moana,' 'Toy Story' secure 2026 release dates

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 am Apr 07, 202402:00 am

What's the story Ahead of CinemaCon next week, Disney has unveiled release dates for multiple anticipated films. The cinematic adaptation of The Mandalorian, now rebranded as The Mandalorian & Grogu, will hit screens on May 22, 2026, thus reserving the slot for the Friday before Memorial Day (May 27). Notably, no other significant Hollywood releases are currently scheduled for this date. The premiere dates for Moana and Toy Story 5 have also been revealed.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Disney has a plethora of live-action movies currently in various stages of development, reflecting the ongoing trend of reimagining their classic animated films with modern CGI enhancements. This trend kicked off with the release of The Jungle Book in 2016. The next anticipated release in Disney's lineup is the feature-length remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Additionally, the lineup includes Lilo & Stitch, Mufasa: The Lion King, Moana, The Aristocrats, Hercules, and several others.

Statement

'Star Wars' tradition of launching movies around Memorial Day

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to be directed by Jon Favreau. Expressing his enthusiasm in February, Favreau remarked, "I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created...the prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting." The May 22 release continues the Star Wars tradition of launching movies around Memorial Day weekend—a practice last observed with Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Pixar updates

'Toy Story 5' and 'Moana' live-action release dates confirmed

Disney has also confirmed Toy Story 5 as the title for a previously untitled Pixar project, with a release date set for June 19, 2026. On the other hand, the live-action adaptation of Moana, initially scheduled for June 27, 2025, has been moved to July 10, 2026. In this installment, Dwayne Johnson, Auli'i Cravalho, and Alan Tudyk will reprise their roles as Maui, Moana, and Hei Hei, respectively.

Upcoming films

Other Disney projects and upcoming notable Hollywood releases

Sean Bailey—the former Disney live-action movie president—is producing Tron: Ares. It is set to be released on October 10, 2025. This date also sees Paramount's planned animated Aang Avatar movie. The Rami Malek thriller from 20th Century Studios, The Amateur, has been rescheduled from November 8, 2024, to April 11, 2025. Interestingly, Universal is also planning to launch an event film on the same weekend as The Amateur. Searchlight Pictures's Nightbitch, starring Amy Adams, will release on December 6, 2024.