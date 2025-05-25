Malayalam drama 'Alappuzha Gymkhana' arrives on SonyLIV on this date
What's the story
The Malayalam sports drama film, Alappuzha Gymkhana, will premiere on SonyLIV on June 5.
Helmed by Khalid Rahman (Thallumaala, Love), the movie released in theaters on April 10, 2025, and garnered highly positive reviews.
The film features Naslen, who shot to nationwide fame through Premalu.
Story
'Alappuzha Gymkhana': A glimpse into the film's plot
Alappuzha Gymkhana tells the story of five Alappuzha friends who land at a crossroads after failing their 12th-grade exams.
The plot thickens when one of them, Jojo, suggests they join a boxing school run by coach Salim to get admission through the sports quota.
Despite initial setbacks, they are later trained by tough boxer Antony Joshua for a district championship.
Team
'Alappuzha Gymkhana' cast and crew details
The film stars a talented cast including Lukman Avaran, Ganapathy, Baby Jean, and Sandeep Pradeep in lead roles.
Other notable actors include Franco Francis, Anagha Ravi, Nanda Nishanth, and Noila Francy.
The screenplay is co-written by Rahman and Sreeni Saseendran, while Vishnu Vijay composed the music.
The cinematography is by Jimshi Khalid, while Nishadh Yusuf handled the editing.