Basu, who is known for her work in Bollywood films such as Jism, Race, and No Entry, admitted to missing films.

She said, "I do. I miss films too much."

The actor, seen in the series Dangerous in 2020, showed interest in doing OTT shows and said, "I do intend to be part of shows because they are very interesting now."

"Let's see. (Keeping) fingers crossed. We will do something soon," she added.