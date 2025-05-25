Is Bipasha Basu planning a comeback? Actor reveals
What's the story
Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu, who has been missing from the silver screen since her cameo in the 2018 film Welcome to New York, recently teased a possible comeback in films.
Speaking to Zoom in an exclusive interview, she said, "When you get to see me, you will know. I will be out there giving all the interviews that you guys have been asking me for."
Career insights
Basu expressed nostalgia for films and interest in OTT
Basu, who is known for her work in Bollywood films such as Jism, Race, and No Entry, admitted to missing films.
She said, "I do. I miss films too much."
The actor, seen in the series Dangerous in 2020, showed interest in doing OTT shows and said, "I do intend to be part of shows because they are very interesting now."
"Let's see. (Keeping) fingers crossed. We will do something soon," she added.
Personal update
Basu's journey in Bollywood and personal life
Basu made her acting debut with the 2001 film Ajnabee opposite Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
She has been married to actor Karan Singh Grover for eight years; the two met on the set of their 2015 film Alone and got married on April 30, 2016.
Six years later, they welcomed their daughter Devi.
Since then, Basu has been giving glimpses of her motherhood journey on social media but has stayed away from showbiz.