'Moving...authentic': Why Tamannaah said yes to upcoming series 'Daring Partners'
What's the story
Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been impressing audiences with her versatility for two decades, recently expressed her excitement about her upcoming OTT series, Daring Partners.
The series, co-starring Diana Penty, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Nakuul Mehta, revolves around two best friends who start an alcohol business in a male-dominated industry.
Bhatia described the series as a heartfelt and entertaining portrayal of strong women navigating life.
Role preparation
'Show has been extremely close to my heart...'
Bhatia told Mid-Day, "I have attempted long format before too, but this show has been extremely close to my heart."
"While it is in the fun and entertaining space, it still has a strong emotional connect."
"Back in the day, sitcoms had a different charm. I have not seen much of that in the OTT space."
"The content has either become too serious or too frivolous. This show will potentially [fill that void]."
Character insight
'Authentic presentation' of women in the workplace
Daring Partners is more than just the story of two women commencing a beer business.
Bhatia said, "The show will give the audience a very real sneak peek into strong women in a working environment, dealing with life and preconceived notions."
"It is going to be an authentic presentation of that."
She also said she hoped the show would premiere this year.
The actor was recently seen in the horror-thriller Odela 2, available on Amazon Prime Video.