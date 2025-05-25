What's the story

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been impressing audiences with her versatility for two decades, recently expressed her excitement about her upcoming OTT series, Daring Partners.

The series, co-starring Diana Penty, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Nakuul Mehta, revolves around two best friends who start an alcohol business in a male-dominated industry.

Bhatia described the series as a heartfelt and entertaining portrayal of strong women navigating life.