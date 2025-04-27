What's the story

The critically acclaimed political drama, The Diplomat, starring John Abraham is likely to premiere on Netflix on May 9, 2025, reported India Today.

The film, which also stars Sadia Khateeb in an important role, hit theaters on March 14, 2025.

Directed by Shivam Nair, the movie is inspired by real-life political events and underlines the complex world of diplomacy and international affairs.