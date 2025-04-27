John's 'The Diplomat' may arrive on Netflix on this date
What's the story
The critically acclaimed political drama, The Diplomat, starring John Abraham is likely to premiere on Netflix on May 9, 2025, reported India Today.
The film, which also stars Sadia Khateeb in an important role, hit theaters on March 14, 2025.
Directed by Shivam Nair, the movie is inspired by real-life political events and underlines the complex world of diplomacy and international affairs.
Plot details
'The Diplomat' tells the story of Indian diplomat JP Singh
The Diplomat tells the true story of Indian diplomat JP Singh, who facilitated an Indian woman, Uzma Ahmed's return to India from Pakistan in 2017.
Ahmed was duped into visiting Pakistan by a man she thought was her lover, but was actually a married criminal.
The film shows how Singh personally brought Ahmed from Islamabad to the Wagah-Attari border under armed protection, driving through the night on the Islamabad-Lahore expressway.
The movie
More about the film and Abraham's next
Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, Ashwath Bhatt, among others, play pivotal roles in the film.
To essay this role, Abraham trained with actor and acting coach Saurabh Sachdeva.
He earlier told PTI, "We went through reading with the entire cast of this film. Then, I took a break and met Saurabh Sachdeva, who coached me on this character."
He will next be seen in a cop drama by Rohit Shetty.