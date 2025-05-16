What's the story

Veteran actor Sonali Kulkarni, known for her roles in Hindi and Marathi films like Dil Chahta Hai, Taxi No 9211, and Doghi, has opened up about the prevalence of weight loss drugs in Bollywood.

In a recent interview with HT Health Shorts, she revealed that many actors resort to these substances to maintain their on-screen appearance.

Kulkarni herself prioritizes "healthy eating and daily exercise" to stay fit at 50.