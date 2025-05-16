Slimming drugs common in Bollywood, says 'Dil Chahta Hai' star
What's the story
Veteran actor Sonali Kulkarni, known for her roles in Hindi and Marathi films like Dil Chahta Hai, Taxi No 9211, and Doghi, has opened up about the prevalence of weight loss drugs in Bollywood.
In a recent interview with HT Health Shorts, she revealed that many actors resort to these substances to maintain their on-screen appearance.
Kulkarni herself prioritizes "healthy eating and daily exercise" to stay fit at 50.
Demand
Kulkarni's perspective on the demand for weight loss
Kulkarni admitted to the demand for weight loss in the film industry.
"I understand there is a demand for that because I work on screen. The leaner you are, the better you look on screen," she said.
But she was concerned about their effect on relationships and mental health.
"It is so common to have friends who have the problem of throwing up what they eat (bulimia nervosa), and they are also consuming weight loss drugs."
Health
'I don't think that at the cost of my health...'
Kulkarni further said, "I am at a point in life where I support myself and I tell myself 'I am unique. My size is my size.' I don't think that at the cost of my health, I want to be thin."
"I feel at the cost of what we are taking these? Until and unless, it is prescribed by your physician (for a problem), why are you going for it? The brunt is always borne by your close ones."
Career
Kulkarni's recent work and co-stars
Kulkarni's recent work includes a web series titled Oops Ab Kya?, which also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Ashim Gulati, Abhay Mahajan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Apara Mehta, and Amy Aela in key roles.
Her career spans over two decades, with memorable performances in films like the Aamir Khan-starrer Dil Chahta Hai, Nana Patekar and John Abraham's Taxi No 9211, and Marathi films like Deool.