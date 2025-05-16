Sooraj Pancholi says Salman helped him most during tough time
After a four-year break, Sooraj Pancholi is returning to the silver screen with Kesari Veer.
Speaking to MoneyControl, Pancholi spoke about the difficult years after his involvement in the high-profile Jiah Khan suicide case.
"I never bent to Bollywood," he said firmly.
"I didn't look for support from the industry. I didn't go asking anyone to speak for me. My family was there. That was my circle."
Career comeback
'I was working on myself...picturing myself on set'
While Pancholi's career kick-started with Salman Khan's Hero (2015), his professional life was marred by the ongoing legal case.
"I feel like I never left the set. I was living it every day. Even though I was not working at that point, I was still working on myself. I was still picturing myself on set," he added.
He also revealed he felt "completely fine" till Suniel Shetty spoke about him at the trailer launch of Kesari Veer.
On support
'The hope only kept us going'
Reflecting on his trying years, Pancholi spoke about the emotional, professional, and reputational scars the ordeal left behind.
"We just had to be strong. And till your heart and your mind are clean, I think, until there's no sort of guilt in any human. The hope only kept us going," he said.
"Of course, all the credit goes to Salman Khan, sir, who supported me. He's done too much for me. I can't ask for more."
On debut
'I don't think I should have made my debut then'
Pancholi reflected on his early Bollywood debut, he said, "I don't think I should have made my debut then."
He claimed that achieving superstar status today is much harder, acknowledging how much effort and struggle others have put in to reach where they are.
He added that expecting to become someone like Shah Rukh Khan after just one film is unrealistic, and success in the industry takes time, patience, and consistent hard work.
Role preparation
'Kesari Veer' was Pancholi's dream role
Pancholi, who played a Maratha warrior in Kesari Veer, called it a "dream role."
He said, "I've done four films and in all of them I play different characters. I always wanted to play a warrior. Kesari Veer was my dream role. I wanted to play a warrior someday. And all the films are very different, but this film is something I really put my heart, soul, blood, sweat, everything into it."