What's the story

After a four-year break, Sooraj Pancholi is returning to the silver screen with Kesari Veer.

Speaking to MoneyControl, Pancholi spoke about the difficult years after his involvement in the high-profile Jiah Khan suicide case.

"I never bent to Bollywood," he said firmly.

"I didn't look for support from the industry. I didn't go asking anyone to speak for me. My family was there. That was my circle."