Nawazuddin remembers Irrfan Khan's priceless advice on acting
What's the story
Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently opened up about his treasured memories with the late Irrfan Khan in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.
The duo, who shared a creative synergy, worked together on around eight projects.
Siddiqui revealed that Khan even directed him in a film during a short phase when he thought of switching to directing.
The actor fondly remembered a major piece of advice from Khan that changed his acting game.
Advice
'Less is more'
Sharing a memorable experience from their working days together, Siddiqui said, "I have worked on almost eight projects with Irrfan Khan. I have done one or two TV serials with him, a few films, and he even directed me in a film."
Khan once shortened Siddiqui's dialogue, explaining that a shorter version would make a stronger impact.
It was in that moment that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor grasped the true power of the principle, "less is more."
Philosophy
Khan's philosophy shaped Siddiqui's acting
Additionally, Khan explained to Siddiqui that the "less is more" approach is more effective in the audiovisual medium.
This philosophy stayed with Siddiqui, and it continues to shape his acting choices.
Renowned for his subtle yet impactful performances, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor allows silences and expressions to convey much of the emotion.
This is something he has perfected over the years of experience and mentorship from legends like Khan.
Career
Siddiqui's recent project and upcoming films
Siddiqui was most recently seen in Costao, a biographical crime drama currently streaming on ZEE5.
He stars in the titular role of Costao Fernandes, a customs officer in 1990s Goa, who battles a formidable smuggling nexus. The film has received accolades for its gripping story and Siddiqui's performance.
Next, Siddiqui will be seen in Section 108, Noorani Chehra, Sangeen, and Raat Akeli Hai 2.