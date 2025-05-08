What's the story

Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently opened up about his treasured memories with the late Irrfan Khan in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

The duo, who shared a creative synergy, worked together on around eight projects.

Siddiqui revealed that Khan even directed him in a film during a short phase when he thought of switching to directing.

The actor fondly remembered a major piece of advice from Khan that changed his acting game.