Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who made waves with the OTT series Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, is all set to make her big screen debut.

The actor confirmed to Hindustan Times on Thursday that she is currently shooting for her first full-fledged Bollywood movie in the hills.

"Yes, I am filming a movie in the hills," Kapoor Sahni said, adding that the shoot will go on till June.