Another Kapoor enters Bollywood: Riddhima starts shooting for debut
What's the story
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who made waves with the OTT series Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, is all set to make her big screen debut.
The actor confirmed to Hindustan Times on Thursday that she is currently shooting for her first full-fledged Bollywood movie in the hills.
"Yes, I am filming a movie in the hills," Kapoor Sahni said, adding that the shoot will go on till June.
Family support
Kapoor Sahni's family is excited for her acting journey
Coming from the illustrious Kapoor family, Kapoor Sahni's foray into acting has been welcomed with excitement by her family.
"They are so excited. I keep sending them snippets of the scene, and yes, fully supportive - the best part is mom and I staying together, and we rehearse our lines every day," she revealed.
Her daughter, Samara, will also visit during her summer break.
Career shift
'Didn't plan this...When I was approached, I just said yes'
Despite being a successful jewelry designer, Kapoor Sahni didn't plan to act in the first place.
"I didn't plan this. When I was approached, I just said yes. I heard the script and loved it," she confessed.
She refrained from commenting on reports that her mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, and comedian Kapil Sharma, might also be part of the film.