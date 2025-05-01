What's the story

Jackky Bhagnani, the producer of the much-anticipated title that crashed badly, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, has spoken about the financial and emotional turmoil caused by the film's failure.

Speaking to SCREEN, Bhagnani revealed his family had to mortgage their properties to produce the film.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, was anticipated to be a blockbuster but turned out to be one of the biggest flops of 2024.