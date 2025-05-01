Jackky Bhagnani mortgaged family properties for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
What's the story
Jackky Bhagnani, the producer of the much-anticipated title that crashed badly, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, has spoken about the financial and emotional turmoil caused by the film's failure.
Speaking to SCREEN, Bhagnani revealed his family had to mortgage their properties to produce the film.
The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, was anticipated to be a blockbuster but turned out to be one of the biggest flops of 2024.
Emotional impact
Bhagnani expressed disappointment over film's failure
Bhagnani lamented the film's failure, saying, "For me, it has been a huge learning. We invested a lot of money, and I realized that just scaling is not good enough."
"Somewhere, we felt that the content that was made didn't resonate with the audience at all. The public is always right."
"I have to take that with a pinch of salt and not make that mistake in the future."
Financial struggles
'I don't think anyone can understand what our pain was'
Further revealing the cost of the film's failure, Bhagnani said, "I would like to say that the returns are significantly less than 50%. I don't think anyone can understand what our pain was."
"As a family, we have mortgaged our properties to make this film."
He also stressed the need to be conscious of each other's money during difficult times.
Controversies
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' faced controversies post-release
Despite its star-studded cast and massive ₹350cr budget, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failed to entice audiences and ended its run with a disappointing ₹111.49cr at the box office.
After release, several crew members accused Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment of not clearing their payments on time. Scuffle with director Zafar also arose.
A report by Bollywood Hungama revealed that the seven-floor office of the banner in Mumbai had been sold off to clear off a ₹250cr debt.