Why Mumbai is experiencing cooler weather amid Maharashtra's heat wave
What's the story
As several parts of Maharashtra continue to battle temperatures above 40°C, Mumbai has been seeing a dramatic fall in its mercury levels.
On Thursday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of a relatively moderate 33.8°C.
This is happening at a time when most parts of India are reeling under a heatwave, and Akola in Maharashtra recorded scorching highs of up to 43.5°C on the same day.
Temperature disparity
Mumbai's temperature drop: A contrast to Maharashtra's heat
Mumbai's temperature drop stands in contrast to the rest of Maharashtra.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8°C, while Colaba coastal observatory noted 34°C on Thursday.
This trend of below-average temperatures has been prevailing across the entire Konkan-Goa belt over the last few days.
Ratnagiri recorded 32.2°C, Panjim logged 34.9°C, and Dahanu registered 36.3°C on Thursday too.
Weather influences
Sea breeze and anticyclone system: Key factors in Mumbai's weather
Meteorologists have linked Mumbai's cooler temperatures to an early setting in of sea breeze during the day and a fading anticyclone system.
Shubhangi Bhute, Director, IMD Mumbai, said hot and humid conditions earlier this month were due to an anticyclone system over the Arabian Sea.
"Now, this anticyclone system has moved away from the west coast," she said. "The sea breeze is setting in during early hours, resulting in a drop of temperatures."
Humidity impact
Mumbai's humidity levels contribute to discomfort
Even with the dip in temperature, Mumbaikars are continuing to feel uncomfortable due to excessive humidity.
According to Bhute, this is due to humidity levels staying over 80%.
"Even though temperatures have dropped to normal, humidity levels have remained very high," she said.
The Colaba coastal observatory recorded relative humidity levels of 88% on Friday, while Santacruz noted a 81%, 12% above normal.
Weather prediction
Mumbai's weather forecast: A mix of cool and heat
According to IMD's forecast, Mumbai will witness a further dip in temperatures in the next two to three days, before it experiences a sudden surge in heat.
Max temperatures will remain between 32-33°C till Sunday, but may soar beyond 36°C next week after Tuesday.
Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services said while westerly winds are dominant now, northerly winds from the warmer South Gujarat region may cause a rise up to 35-36°C.