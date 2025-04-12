19-year-old smashes father's head over money for liquor in Jaipur
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old son has been arrested for allegedly murdering his father over money for liquor.
The tragic incident happened in Jhunjhunu, near Jaipur.
The accused, identified as Kishan Soni, allegedly killed his father, Jagdish Soni, by smashing his head with a stone during their heated argument at a local liquor shop.
Investigation
Elder brother's suspicions lead to police involvement
Post the incident, Kishan reportedly took his father's dead body back to their house.
His elder brother Deepak, suspicious of Kishan's role in their father's murder, informed the police about the incident.
During the interrogation by the cops, Kishan admitted to murdering his father after a heated argument over paying for alcohol.
He confessed that he had hit his father on the head with a stone repeatedly after Jagdish refused to pay for drinks.
Arrest
Kishan attempts to mislead brother, arrested by police
Kishan reportedly attempted to mislead Deepak into thinking their father had died under mysterious circumstances.
However, when Deepak wasn't convinced by his brother's story, and decided to inform the police while Kishan was arranging their father's cremation.
When police arrived on the scene with a forensic team and questioned Kishan, he eventually confessed to the murder.
Based on his statement, they recovered the stone used in the crime and subsequently arrested him.