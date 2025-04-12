Telangana's temperatures set to soar in coming weeks
What's the story
Telangana is set to experience a hotter summer, with a 2-3°C increase in temperatures predicted from April 15-18.
Presently, the maximum temperatures vary from 38-39°C in the twin cities of Hyderabad-Secunderabad to as high as 42°C in North Telangana's Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Kamareddy areas.
Such a spike could make temperatures three degrees higher than normal, particularly in the twin cities and North Telangana.
Weather forecast
Peak temperatures expected in May
Y. V. Rama Rao, senior weather consultant at Telangana Development Planning Society (TGPS), has given some insight into the upcoming weather changes.
He said from April 15-18, day temperatures will increase and will peak in May.
"This is also the period when the hot Northerly winds will pick up momentum over the prevailing Easterlies," Rao explained, indicating a shift in wind patterns.
Heat advisory
Heat waves and safety precautions
The upcoming hot season might lead to 'heat waves.' Residents are advised to remain indoors from 11:00am to 4:00pm to protect themselves from the severe heat.
Rao said till now Telangana has seen a 'normal' summer this year, with day temperatures ranging between 37-39°C in most parts. But some areas, particularly in North Telangana, have recorded higher-than-normal temperatures due to local atmospheric heating.
Weather changes
Climatic changes and their impact
Rao explained how the Easterlies from the Bay of Bengal, which bring in moisture, have been dominating the Northerlies.
This climatic phenomenon has led to light rain and thunderstorms in the evening.
However, soon these conditions will change with maximum temperatures likely reaching up to 41°C or more in the twin cities.
In other districts, it will hover around 42-43°C while North Telangana's maximum temperatures may reach up to 44-46°C later in some places.
Temperature shift
Minimum temperatures also expected to rise
Increasing maximum temperatures will also impact minimum or night temperatures.
Currently 18-21°C in the capital region, these could go up to 22-23°C. In districts, minimum temperatures are likely to increase up to 24-25°C.
Rao also commented on this year's unpredictable summer season, "Since we are still in the beginning of summer season, we cannot yet say how this is going to pan out this year."