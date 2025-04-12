What's the story

Telangana is set to experience a hotter summer, with a 2-3°C increase in temperatures predicted from April 15-18.

Presently, the maximum temperatures vary from 38-39°C in the twin cities of Hyderabad-Secunderabad to as high as 42°C in North Telangana's Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Kamareddy areas.

Such a spike could make temperatures three degrees higher than normal, particularly in the twin cities and North Telangana.