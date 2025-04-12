Three Pakistani militants, including Jaish commander Saifullah, eliminated in J&K
What's the story
Three Pakistani militants have been neutralized in a major anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir.
The encounter was held on Friday morning in the Naidgam forests of Chatroo in Kishtwar district.
Among those killed was Saifullah, a commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group.
This comes after one terrorist was killed by security forces on the same day earlier.
Operation details
Joint forces involved in operation
Joint forces involved in the operation were commandos of the elite 2, 5, and 9 Para of the Army, CRPF, and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police.
However, the operation, launched on April 9, was a major success.
"We first gunned down one terrorist in the morning, and then eliminated two others later on Friday," a senior police officer said.
Tracking efforts
Helicopters used to locate fleeing terrorists
The operation was conducted in difficult terrain, with snow-covered mountains and thick forest cover. To assist in the search for fleeing terrorists, the Army pressed helicopters into service.
A huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from the encounter site.
Brigadier JVS Rathi and DIG Shridhar Patil will brief the media on the operation at the 5 Assam Rifles headquarters on Saturday.
Security updates
Ongoing anti-terror operations in Udhampur and Kishtwar
Anti-terror operations are simultaneously underway in Udhampur and Kishtwar districts, in a bid to hunt down terrorists believed to be part of a larger group that recently infiltrated through the international border in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.
The latest operation follows after three armed terrorists, suspected to be members of Jaish-e-Mohammad, raided a villager's house in Basantgarh, Udhampur district.
Border tensions
Pakistan army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control
In other news, the Pakistan Army has violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Keri Battal sector of Akhnoor. It was an attempt to push armed terrorists across the border, according to sources.
Indian troops foiled the attempt during a heavy exchange of fire, leaving one Junior Commissioned Officer critically wounded, who later succumbed to injuries at a garrison hospital.