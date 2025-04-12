Haryana residents' issues with family ID errors turn into nightmare
What's the story
Haryana's residents are having a tough time getting mistakes on their Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID)—issued by the Citizen Resource Information Department—rectified.
The case of a farmer in Sirsa's Sultanpuria village has brought to light the problem, as reported by Hindustan Times.
Hawa Singh said his 16-year-old son, Saurabh, is listed as married to a 19-year-old girl, Ameena, on the family ID.
Complications
Family ID errors cause financial complications
Singh's son Saurabh, a Class 12 student, has been mistakenly listed as married to a girl named Ameena. The error has created a financial mess for the family.
"Even in the bank account, Ameena became the nominee of Saurabh. My son is just 16 years old, and this is sheer harassment," Singh lamented.
He added they have approached several authorities, including the Sirsa deputy commissioner and the chief minister's window, but to no avail.
Documentation demands
Officials demand documents for family ID correction
Singh said officials are asking for Ameena's death certificate or divorce papers to alter the family IDs.
"We neither know Ameena nor is my minor son married. How is it possible to bring a death certificate of an unknown girl or a divorce certificate? This family ID has become a nightmare for us," he said.
Resource access
Incorrect family ID impacts access to resources
Raju, a 46-year-old daily wager from Sirsa, recounted a similar tale of wrong family ID details.
Though unmarried and living alone after his parents' death, the system shows a 57-year-old woman as his wife and an unknown 83-year-old as his son.
This has created problems at the public distribution system (PDS) shop too; he has been denied ration due to the false details on his family ID.
Rectification
Officials urged to rectify errors in family IDs
A report brought to light the case of Mahendergarh laborer Ramesh Kumar, whose income was shown as ₹120 crore in his family ID.
Sirsa's additional deputy commissioner, Subash Chander, has confirmed he received complaints regarding errors in family IDs.
He has directed concerned officials to get them corrected, and assured action against any official found guilty of negligence.