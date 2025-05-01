What's the story

The trailer for the upcoming Tamil film Maaman was dropped on Thursday, promising a gripping family drama.

The three-minute-long trailer highlights the themes of love and what one would do to cling to it during times of crisis.

The film stars Soori as a loving maternal uncle, with Aishwarya Lekshmi as his love interest and Swasika as his elder sister.

Rajkiran reportedly plays the grandfather in this heartwarming tale.