'Maaman' trailer: Soori fights all odds for his nephew
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming Tamil film Maaman was dropped on Thursday, promising a gripping family drama.
The three-minute-long trailer highlights the themes of love and what one would do to cling to it during times of crisis.
The film stars Soori as a loving maternal uncle, with Aishwarya Lekshmi as his love interest and Swasika as his elder sister.
Rajkiran reportedly plays the grandfather in this heartwarming tale.
Plot
Bond between uncle and nephew is put to test
The plot of Maaman is about the beautiful bond between the uncle and nephew, which is put to the test during a family crisis.
The trailer opens with Soori's character waiting with bated breath for news from his sister's pregnancy and even getting excited that he will be the first voice the baby will hear.
The film then follows Soori as he becomes a doting uncle, taking care of his nephew in every way.
Production details
'Maaman' marks reunion of Soori and producer K Kumar
Maaman also marks Soori's reunion with producer K Kumar of Lark Studios after the two worked on the 2024 film Garudan.
Vimal, Baba Baskar, Master Prageeth Sivan, Bala Saravanan, Jaya Prakash, Viji Chandrasekar, Geetha Kailasam, Chaya Devi, Nikhila Sankar, and Kalaivani Bhaskar appear in supporting roles in the film.
The music for Maaman is by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who predominantly works in Malayalam and Telugu cinema.
Release date
'Maaman' to hit theaters on May 16
The film has been directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, who earlier helmed the critically acclaimed web series Vilangu.
The technical crew features cinematographer Dinesh Purushothaman and editor Ganesh Siva, who have previously collaborated with Pandiyaraj.
Maaman is set to release on May 16. Fans can look forward to this heartwarming family drama.