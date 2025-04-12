What's the story

Bandra Police recently filed a chargesheet in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case.

It reveals that Mohammed Shariful Islam Fakir, the Bangladeshi national arrested for the January 16 attack, carried out a recce of Khan's Bandra residence a day before the incident.

The 1,612-page document details how Fakir, 30, was seen on CCTV footage at Bharti Villa and Next Avenue, buildings near Khan's residence, on January 15 between 3:00pm and 6:45pm.