Saif stabbing: Chargesheet reveals accused conducted recce day before attack
What's the story
Bandra Police recently filed a chargesheet in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case.
It reveals that Mohammed Shariful Islam Fakir, the Bangladeshi national arrested for the January 16 attack, carried out a recce of Khan's Bandra residence a day before the incident.
The 1,612-page document details how Fakir, 30, was seen on CCTV footage at Bharti Villa and Next Avenue, buildings near Khan's residence, on January 15 between 3:00pm and 6:45pm.
Pre-attack strategy
Attacker's strategy revealed in the chargesheet
While working at a hotel in Bandra, Fakir surveyed the area to identify potential targets.
Following his recce on January 15, he returned from Worli and waited near Khan's building in the bushes for nightfall.
Late that night, he broke into Khan's residence by cutting open a net on the 11th floor and entering through the bathroom, reveals the chargesheet.
Attack details
Details of the attack on Khan's residence
Further, the chargesheet details that when Fakir opened the bathroom door, a toy fell, alerting Khan's son Jehangir's nanny.
Upon confrontation, the former claimed he was there to steal and not harm anyone.
However, as another nanny screamed, he became aggressive and attacked the actor and, later, a nanny.
Due to the severity of Khan's wounds, he was quickly rushed to Lilavati Hospital.
Escape details
Attacker's escape and subsequent arrest
After carrying out the attack, Fakir fled the scene through the same way he entered the house.
He changed clothes in a Bandra garden and spent the night there before leaving for Worli the next morning.
Police later arrested Fakir for the January 16 attack, and he is in jail awaiting trial.
Khan, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of his next, Jewel Thief.
It will premiere on Netflix on April 25.