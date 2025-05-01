Hansal Mehta lost 10kg safely with 'THIS DRUG'
Acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta has taken to social media to share his incredible weight loss journey, having lost almost 10kg in a matter of months.
The transformation was made possible through the use of Mounjaro, a drug for the management of blood sugar levels, along with lifestyle changes.
In a detailed post on X/Twitter, Mehta stressed the need to take charge of one's health responsibly, with medical supervision.
'I began Mounjaro to address rising blood sugar levels...'
Mehta wrote, "Under medical guidance, I began Mounjaro to address rising blood sugar levels in the pre-diabetic range and to manage my steadily increasing weight."
He also shared pictures documenting his transformation.
The filmmaker combined Mounjaro with disciplined lifestyle changes such as high-protein meals, intermittent fasting, strength training, improved sleep, and specific supplements.
"I've seen tangible results. In just a few months, I'm down nearly 10kg," he added.
'My muscle mass has significantly improved...'
Notably, Mehta was happy to share that his old clothes didn't fit him anymore, and his muscle mass, energy levels, and blood sugar readings had improved.
"My muscle mass has significantly improved, my energy levels are higher, and my blood sugar readings are now well within the normal range. Insulin resistance has dropped, and yes, the old clothes are falling off," he said.
He stressed there's "no shame in taking charge of your health with the tools available to you."
Mehta encouraged others to seek medical advice
In his post, Mehta urged others suffering from the same health issues to speak to their doctors.
He thanked the journey he's had, calling it a beginning. "It might just be the beginning of a journey you'll be grateful for. I'm on that journey—and I'm genuinely enjoying the ride. Here are some random pictures from the journey," he added.
Mehta has helmed popular films and shows like Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh, Omerta, and Scam 1992.
