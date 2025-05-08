What's the story

Bollywood actor Prateik Smita Patil, who shot to fame with the 2008 film Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na recently spoke about his addiction struggles and how they affected his career.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, he said he was thrown out of Whistling Woods (Subhash Ghai's film school) for drugs.

"I was a raging addict. My grandmother died seeing me as an addict. That's something I regret. I wish she could see the man I have become today," he said.