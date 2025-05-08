Prateik recalls being expelled from Subhash Ghai's school for drugs
Bollywood actor Prateik Smita Patil, who shot to fame with the 2008 film Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na recently spoke about his addiction struggles and how they affected his career.
Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, he said he was thrown out of Whistling Woods (Subhash Ghai's film school) for drugs.
"I was a raging addict. My grandmother died seeing me as an addict. That's something I regret. I wish she could see the man I have become today," he said.
Career setbacks
'I shot 'Jaane Tu...' and then went to Whistling Woods'
Patil's drug addiction caused his career to take a backseat. He was expelled from every school and college he went to due to drugs.
"I shot Jaane Tu and then I went to Whistling Woods. I was studying a little bit here and there. There was a slump as I didn't know what I was doing. I was there for about 2 years, and then I was thrown out of Whistling Woods for doing drugs," he shared.
Career resurgence
Despite struggles, Patil has been doing good work now
Despite his past struggles, Patil has continued to work in the industry. He was recently seen in the movie HIT: The Third Case, which has collected ₹92.5cr worldwide so far, per Sacnilk
Before that, he appeared in Salman Khan's Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. Despite the film's performance at the box office, earning ₹184.9cr worldwide, Patil's commitment to his craft remains unwavering.
He also appeared in Netflix's Dhoom Dham, sharing the screen with Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi.