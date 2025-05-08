Kapil Sharma charges more than Rohit Shetty for hosting shows
The world of Indian television is dominated by Bollywood celebrities hosting popular reality shows.
Their charm keeps audiences hooked and their paychecks massive, often even bigger than what films offer.
It's no surprise that Salman Khan still reigns as the king of reality TV hosting.
But let's see who steps up next and claims the throne after him. Take a look at some of the top highest-paid TV hosts in India.
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma: The comedy king on the rise
Following Khan closely is comedy king Kapil Sharma, who has made a name for himself in the television industry.
Currently hosting The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sharma reportedly charges a staggering ₹5 crore per episode.
This mind-boggling fee places him among the highest-paid hosts on Indian television.
His net worth stands at ₹300 crore, MoneyControl reports.
Amitabh Bachchan
Big B also earns the same as Sharma
Amitabh Bachchan reportedly earned ₹5 crore per episode for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, a stark rise from the ₹25 lakh he received during Season 1.
His iconic presence, deep baritone, and empathetic hosting style have made him synonymous with KBC.
Over the years, his ability to connect with contestants and viewers alike has helped transform the quiz show into a cultural staple.
Even at 82, Bachchan remains the face and soul of KBC.
Other hosts
Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty follow Bachchan and Sharma
Karan Johar, who is known for hosting Koffee With Karan, is said to be getting ₹2-3 crore per episode (S08).
His quick wit and charm have made the show a hit, with star-studded conversations grabbing the audience's attention.
Another industry stalwart, Rohit Shetty, is expected to be paid more than ₹50 lakh for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, per Siasat.
Interestingly, despite Shetty's reputation, his earnings still fall short of Sharma's pay scale.