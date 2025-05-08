Despite 'You 5' competition, 'The Four Seasons' tops Netflix charts
What's the story
Netflix's latest offering, The Four Seasons, has debuted at the top of its English TV charts.
The eight-episode adaptation of Alan Alda and Carol Burnett's 1981 romantic comedy, which premiered on May 1, garnered 11.9 million views in its first weekend.
It stars Steve Carell, Tina Fey, and Colman Domingo, among others.
This strong start came despite stiff competition from the return of the popular series You, which slipped to second place.
Slow start
'You' Season 5's viewership lagged behind previous seasons
You Season 5, which debuted on April 28, could only rake in 10.9 million views in its first full week on the streamer.
This was an improvement over its debut weekend's 10.1 million views, but still fell short of previous seasons.
As Deadline noted, Season 5's premiere weekend viewership was lower than that of Seasons 4A and 4B.
Chart comeback
'You' Season 1 made a comeback on the charts
Despite You Season 5's slow start, there's been some buzz over Joe Goldberg's return.
Season 1 of You returned to the charts for the second week in a row with 2.8 million views, taking the fifth spot.
The Argentinian post-apocalyptic series The Eternaut topped the Non-English TV list as it premiered with a whopping 10.8 million views.
Film rankings
'Havoc' and 'Exterritorial' topped English films list
Meanwhile, Havoc continued to be the top English title with 26.5 million views, holding its position at No. 1 on the English films list.
However, the German film Exterritorial was the pack leader last week with 38.3 million views.
Looks like UK limited series Adolescence is likely to beat Stranger Things 4 in the next two weeks, as it now stands at 136.3 million views, leaving it with just over 4 million views to catch up.