What's the story

Netflix's latest offering, The Four Seasons, has debuted at the top of its English TV charts.

The eight-episode adaptation of Alan Alda and Carol Burnett's 1981 romantic comedy, which premiered on May 1, garnered 11.9 million views in its first weekend.

It stars Steve Carell, Tina Fey, and Colman Domingo, among others.

This strong start came despite stiff competition from the return of the popular series You, which slipped to second place.