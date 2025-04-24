What's the story

The much-anticipated second season of Wednesday, the hit series starring Jenna Ortega as the iconic Wednesday Addams, will premiere in 2025.

The show's creators and executive producers, Al Gough and Miles Millar, have teased a darker, more complicated journey for Wednesday this season.

"This season, Wednesday's journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore," they told Tudum.