'Wednesday 2': Everything to know about Jenna Ortega's Netflix series
What's the story
The much-anticipated second season of Wednesday, the hit series starring Jenna Ortega as the iconic Wednesday Addams, will premiere in 2025.
The show's creators and executive producers, Al Gough and Miles Millar, have teased a darker, more complicated journey for Wednesday this season.
"This season, Wednesday's journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore," they told Tudum.
Cast details
Familiar faces in 'Wednesday' Season 2
Returning familiar faces in the upcoming season are Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), and Luis Guzman (Gomez Addams).
They were all seen in a Geeked Week 2024 featurette with director and executive producer Tim Burton.
"This season is going to be bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine," Zeta-Jones promised in the clip, featuring cast and crew at the busy Nevermore Academy set.
Casting news
New faces and guest stars in 'Wednesday' Season 2
The new series regulars in the second season will be Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor.
Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O'Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo will also be guest stars in the season.
"Our goal this season was to discover some fresh faces as well as invite some acting legends we've always admired to join Jenna and the gang at Nevermore," Millar and Gough told Tudum.
Season details
'Wednesday' Season 2: Plot and premiere details
Season 2 will delve deeper into the supernatural mysteries surrounding Wednesday at Nevermore Academy.
The premiere episode is titled Here We Woe Again, written by Gough and Millar, and directed by Burton.
The series has already wrapped production in Ireland, with Gough and Millar calling the filming location "truly magical."
Season 1 recap
'Wednesday' Season 1's success and future prospects
Wednesday's first season became Netflix's most popular English-language TV series, spending 20 weeks on the Global Top 10 and hitting the Top 10 in 93 countries with 252.1 million views.
The season wrapped up with Wednesday's nemesis, Tyler (Hunter Doohan), being locked up in the asylum and our star ready to cross paths with more enemies in Season 2.
"Threats remain out there...to both Wednesday and the school," Millar revealed.