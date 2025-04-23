Millie Bobby Brown returns for 'Enola Holmes 3'; filming begins
What's the story
The third installment of the Enola Holmes franchise, starring Millie Bobby Brown as the headstrong detective, has officially gone on floors in the UK.
The much-anticipated film, tentatively titled Enola Holmes 3, will take audiences on an exhilarating adventure with Sherlock Holmes's younger sister.
According to Netflix, Enola will solve a case in Malta this time, away from her home turf.
Film details
Reportedly, Enola Holmes 3 will give the titular character a more complicated and dangerous case, intertwining her personal affairs with her detective pursuits.
Philip Barantini, who recently directed the smash hit Adolescence, will be helming the film.
Jack Thorne, who also wrote the previous Enola Holmes films, has written the script, which is based on Nancy Springer's The Enola Holmes Mysteries.
Cast and crew
The film will also see the return of a talented cast, including Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury, Himesh Patel as Dr. John Watson, Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty.
The film is produced by Mary Parent, Ali Mendes, Alex Garcia, and Brown herself. The executive producers on board are Jake Bongiovi, Isobel Richards, Joshua Grode, and Michael Dreyer.
Release update
While production is underway for Enola Holmes 3, there's no official release date as of now. However, new updates are expected soon.
The first Enola Holmes film hit the OTT giant in 2020 and received its equally successful sequel two years later.
The upcoming film is sure to deliver another engaging adventure for viewers with its gripping plot, talented cast, and new setting.