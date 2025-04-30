'You 5' hits top spot on Netflix with 10.1M views
What's the story
The fifth season of the popular Netflix series You was the most-watched Netflix series for the week, garnering 10.1 million views in its first four days of release.
The viewership spike has taken the show to the top of Netflix's English TV chart for the week of April 21-27.
Notably, the final season's release even revived interest in the first season, placing it at the 10th spot with 1.8 million views.
Chart positions
'Ransom Canyon' and 'Black Mirror' S07 follow 'You'
Following You, Ransom Canyon took the second spot on the Netflix charts, racking up 9.4 million views in its second week on the platform.
Black Mirror Season 7, in its third week, took third place with 4.5 million views.
Meanwhile, Adolescence continued to stay on the chart for the seventh week in a row with 3.8 million views, taking its total viewership to an impressive 134 million.
Series rankings
'Adolescence' ranks among Netflix's most-watched series
Adolescence has not only become Netflix's most-watched limited series of all time but also the third most-watched English-language series on the platform.
It is only behind Wednesday Season 1 and Stranger Things Season 4.
However, judging by its current trajectory, it seems likely that Adolescence will eventually overtake Stranger Things, which pulled 140.7 million views in its first 91 days.
Chart roundup
Other top-viewed titles on Netflix for the week
The Netflix Top 10 for the week also had some other popular titles. The April 21 edition of Raw: 2025 was the fifth most-viewed title with 3.6 million views.
Special Ops: Lioness Season 1, in its second week on Netflix after debuting on Paramount+, bagged the sixth spot.
A Discovery of Witches, in its second week on Netflix, was seventh with 2.7 million views.
