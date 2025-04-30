What's the story

The fifth season of the popular Netflix series You was the most-watched Netflix series for the week, garnering 10.1 million views in its first four days of release.

The viewership spike has taken the show to the top of Netflix's English TV chart for the week of April 21-27.

Notably, the final season's release even revived interest in the first season, placing it at the 10th spot with 1.8 million views.