Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a stern warning to the United States amid escalating tensions with Israel.

Responding to US President Donald Trump's ultimatum for "unconditional surrender," Khamenei said, "Tehran will never surrender."

He warned that any US intervention in the conflict would lead to "irreparable damage."

The conflict intensified after Israel targeted Iran's military and nuclear facilities last Friday, prompting Tehran to launch ballistic missiles at Israeli civilian areas.