'Intervention will bring you irreparable damage': Iran's Khamenei warns US
What's the story
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a stern warning to the United States amid escalating tensions with Israel.
Responding to US President Donald Trump's ultimatum for "unconditional surrender," Khamenei said, "Tehran will never surrender."
He warned that any US intervention in the conflict would lead to "irreparable damage."
The conflict intensified after Israel targeted Iran's military and nuclear facilities last Friday, prompting Tehran to launch ballistic missiles at Israeli civilian areas.
Retaliatory strikes
Iran fires hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israeli cities
In retaliation for Israel's airstrikes, Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israeli cities such as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
The Iranian leadership has described these missile launches as retaliatory actions.
Khamenei also condemned the US for supporting Israel, saying it "will not be forgiven."
He accused Washington of trying to impose peace on Tehran through threats.
Escalating tensions
Trump hints at possibility of taking out Khamenei
Trump had earlier hinted at the possibility of taking out Khamenei, saying the US and Israel know "exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding."
"He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," Trump said.
He warned that Washington's "patience is wearing thin."
Minutes later, he posted on Truth Social, "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"
Response
'The battle begins'
In response to Trump's threats, Khamenei said Iranians "do not answer well to the language of threat."
He called Israel's attack a "huge mistake" and warned it would be punished.
Earlier, the supreme leader had also shared a cryptic post on X with an image of a man holding a sword entering a castle-like gate.
Khamenei's post is a reference to the first imam of Shia Islam and his conquest of the Jewish town of Khaybar in the 7th century.
Targeted strikes
Israel strikes Tehran; thousands flee amid fears of escalations
Washington-based Human Rights Activists group reported that at least 585 people have been killed and 1,326 others injured in Iran.
Among the dead are 239 civilians and 126 security personnel, according to the group's findings.
The conflict between Iran and Israel started on Friday when the Israeli military launched a surprise attack that wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command and damaged its nuclear sites.