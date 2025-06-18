What's the story

In a major breakthrough in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, the police said they managed to trace Sonam Raghuvanshi through her WhatsApp messages.

After her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, was killed by three hired hitmen, Sonam broke his phone and disposed of it.

However, when she reached Indore, she activated her SIM card on one of her three missing phones and turned on data to check WhatsApp messages, allowing the police to trace her, NDTV reported.