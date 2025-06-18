Meghalaya honeymoon murder: How police traced accused through WhatsApp messages
What's the story
In a major breakthrough in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, the police said they managed to trace Sonam Raghuvanshi through her WhatsApp messages.
After her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, was killed by three hired hitmen, Sonam broke his phone and disposed of it.
However, when she reached Indore, she activated her SIM card on one of her three missing phones and turned on data to check WhatsApp messages, allowing the police to trace her, NDTV reported.
Crime scene
Police recreate the scene of crime
The Meghalaya Police, along with Sonam and the accused, recreated the crime scene near Wei Sawdong Falls on Tuesday.
East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said the hitmen attacked Raja with two separate machetes.
"We went to the viewpoint where the murder took place... they had two separate machetes and both were used," he said.
The police are still searching for one of these weapons.
Confession
Sonam has confessed to her involvement in the crime
Superintendent Syiem also revealed that Sonam has confessed to her involvement in the crime.
"She has already confessed to the crime... The three people killed Raja, and Sonam was standing there," he said.
The police have confirmed that none of them had visited Meghalaya before this incident.
A team from Meghalaya Police is currently in Indore to further investigate the case.
Case timeline
Couple's marriage and honeymoon details
Sonam and Raja got married on May 11 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. They left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 20.
The couple went missing on May 23 after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat village.
Their rented scooter was found abandoned at a cafe along the road from Shillong to Sohra.
Raja's body was found on June 2 and identified by his family through a tattoo on his right hand.