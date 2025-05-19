YouTuber, student, security guard among 11 'Pakistani spies' arrested
What's the story
In a major crackdown on an alleged espionage network linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Indian authorities have arrested at least 11 people from four states.
The arrests were made over the past 11 days and include a diverse group of individuals such as influencers, students, laborers, and even a factory security guard.
The suspects hail from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha.
Espionage tactics
High-profile arrests and recruitment methods
Among the high-profile arrests is Jyoti Malhotra, a travel vlogger from Hisar, Haryana. She was arrested for allegedly leaking classified military information to Pakistani agencies after attending an iftar at the Pakistan High Commission.
Investigators found her interacting with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani diplomat previously expelled on espionage charges.
Another arrest was that of Dhillon, a Khalsa College student who posted weapon photos on Facebook and admitted to sharing military details with ISI officers during interrogation.
Espionage network
Security guard's arrest and cross-border smuggling
Ilahi, a 24-year-old security guard from Panipat, Haryana, was also arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistani handlers. His arrest came on a tip-off and is under further investigation.
In another case, Shahzad, a businessman, was arrested by Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force for spying and cross-border smuggling. He allegedly traveled to Pakistan under the pretext of transporting goods while gathering intelligence for ISI.
Espionage arrests
Mobile app developer's arrest and military data leak
Gujarat Police arrested Mohammad Murtaza Ali for allegedly spying for ISI using a mobile application he developed.
Four phones and three SIM cards were recovered from him during the raid. Authorities say he shared military data through the app.
In Punjab, Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh were arrested by Gurdaspur Police for leaking classified military information to Pakistan's ISI.
Forensic analysis confirmed their links with ISI handlers and transmitting critical data concerning the Indian Armed Forces.
Escalating conflict
Recent tensions and counteroffensive actions
The arrests come amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.
The attack, which killed 26 civilians, was blamed on a Pakistan-backed terror group.
In response, Indian armed forces launched a counteroffensive against terror infrastructure across the border.
Pakistan retaliated with missile assaults, which were neutralized by Indian defense systems.