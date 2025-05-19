What's the story

In a major crackdown on an alleged espionage network linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Indian authorities have arrested at least 11 people from four states.

The arrests were made over the past 11 days and include a diverse group of individuals such as influencers, students, laborers, and even a factory security guard.

The suspects hail from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha.