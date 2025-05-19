What's the story

The Supreme Court has refused to intervene in the deportation of Subaskaran, a Sri Lankan Tamil national.

The court was hearing his plea challenging a Madras High Court order that directed him to leave India after serving a seven-year sentence.

The bench, comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and K Vinod Chandran, dismissed the plea with an observation: "Is India to host refugees from all over the world? We are struggling with 140 crore [people]. This is not a Dharmshala."