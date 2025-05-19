What's the story

The Allahabad High Court has upheld a trial court's order to conduct a survey of the Sambhal Mosque in Uttar Pradesh.

With this, a bench headed by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal rejected the Mosque Committee's plea against the trial court's November 19 order that directed an advocate commissioner to survey the mosque.

The trial court's order came in response to a suit filed by eight Hindu plaintiffs, including Mahant Rishiraj Giri.