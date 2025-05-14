Modi government approves India's sixth semiconductor plant in UP's Jewar
What's the story
The Union Cabinet has approved a ₹3,706 crore semiconductor plant in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.
The facility, a collaboration between HCL and Foxconn, will be India's sixth semiconductor unit.
It will start production in 2027 and manufacture display driver chips for mobile phones, laptops, automobiles, and PCs.
The facility will handle 20,000 wafers per month with an output capacity of 36 million units monthly.
Industry expansion
India's semiconductor industry continues to grow
India's semiconductor industry is witnessing a major boom with five units already in advanced stages of construction.
The sixth unit, which is being added, marks a major leap in the development of the strategically important semiconductor sector.
"Semiconductor industry is now shaping up across the country. World-class design facilities have come up in many states across the country. State governments are vigorously pursuing the design firms," a central government official said.
Market demand
Demand for semiconductors drives new unit establishment
The growing demand for semiconductors in India stems from the rapid growth of various manufacturing sectors.
These include laptop, mobile phone, server, medical device, power electronics, defense equipment, and consumer electronics.
The setting up of this new unit also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India.
HCL has a long-standing history in hardware development and manufacturing while Foxconn is a global leader in electronics manufacturing.