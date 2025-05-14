Forget Siri! Spotify's DJ can now play your song requests
What's the story
Spotify's AI-driven DJ feature has got an upgrade, enabling Premium subscribers to make voice requests for music.
The new capability is available in over 60 markets, but not in India.
The DJ can now curate playlists based on mood, genre, artist, or activity. For example, you can request "indie vibes for a rainy evening," or "high-energy tracks for a gym session."
Mechanism
How does the new feature work?
The DJ will adjust the listening session in real-time, considering user preferences, listening history, and global editorial insights.
This capability has been designed to make the music experience more personalized and interactive for the users.
To use it, the subscribers just have to hold down the DJ button on Spotify's app and make their request after hearing a beep sound.
User interaction
Spotify DJ's popularity and engagement
Spotify has said that the use of its DJ feature has almost doubled over the last year.
The English-speaking DJ, voiced by Spotify's Xavier "X" Jernigan, is now engaging with users through real-time feedback loops.
Users can even adjust their music preferences during a session or skip portions if they want to alter their listening experience.