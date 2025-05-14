SanDisk launches world's fastest SSD for gaming and AI workloads
What's the story
SanDisk has launched its latest high-performance solid-state drive (SSD), the WD Black SN8100 NVMe, designed for gamers, content creators, and AI professionals.
The new SSD features PCIe Gen 5.0 technology and delivers read speeds of up to 14,900MB/s, making it fastest SSD in the world.
It comes in capacities of up to a whopping 8TB, with prices starting at ₹17,499 for the 1TB storage variant.
Tech specs
SN8100 NVMe: A leap in performance and power efficiency
Built on PCIe Gen 5.0 x4 NVMe M.2 architecture, the WD Black SN8100 offers up to 2x performance over SanDisk's previous Gen 4.0 SSDs.
Its sequential read/write speeds go up to 14,900MB/s and 14,000MB/s, respectively.
The SSD delivers up to 2.3 million IOPS of random performance, showcasing its ability to handle a mix of small and large data chunks at the same time with high efficiency.
Plus, it also promises improved power efficiency, consuming an average of 7W during operation.
Tech features
SN8100 NVMe: Enhanced durability and integrated heatsink
The WD Black SN8100 boasts an endurance rating of 2,400 TBW (terabytes written), indicating its capability to handle extensive data write cycles over time.
There's also an additional version of the SN8100 with a built-in heatsink. It is made with low-profile anodized aluminum and eliminates the need for active cooling while offering customizable RGB lighting.
The SSD is aimed at modern PC gamers, AI model trainers, and high-res video editors. SanDisk offers a 5-year limited warranty for the SN8100.