SanDisk has launched its latest high-performance solid-state drive (SSD), the WD Black SN8100 NVMe, designed for gamers, content creators, and AI professionals.

The new SSD features PCIe Gen 5.0 technology and delivers read speeds of up to 14,900MB/s, making it fastest SSD in the world.

It comes in capacities of up to a whopping 8TB, with prices starting at ₹17,499 for the 1TB storage variant.