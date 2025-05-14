What's the story

In a South Dakota lab, scientists are trying to find out why the universe exists.

However, they aren't alone in this quest, as they are racing against a Japanese team that is expected to turn on their neutrino beam in less than two years, which is earlier than the American project.

Both teams are building detectors to study neutrinos, a sub-atomic particle. Their studies could explain why matter and antimatter exist, instead of canceling each other and thus ending life.