What's the story

In a first, the European Space Agency (ESA) has launched a revolutionary project to grow food in space.

The experiment, which was launched into orbit today, will test the viability of growing lab-grown food in low gravity and high radiation conditions of space.

The research is part of ESA's efforts to find cost-effective ways to feed astronauts, whose daily food can cost up to £20,000 (around ₹23 lakh).