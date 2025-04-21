What's the story

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery about the Hercules-Corona Borealis Great Wall, the largest known structure in the universe.

Using gamma-ray bursts (GRBs), they found that this cosmic supercluster is even larger than previously thought.

Also, some parts of it are closer to Earth than earlier estimates suggested.

The term "supercluster" refers to a massive collection of galaxies bound by gravity and other cosmic forces.