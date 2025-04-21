Alibaba's AI-driven cancer-detection tool gets FDA approval: Why it matters
What's the story
Damo Academy, the research arm of Alibaba Group, has received a major seal of approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The agency gave a "breakthrough device" designation to Damo Panda, an AI-based tool for early cancer detection. The designation fast-tracks the review and approval process for such devices.
The move will aid the Chinese tech giant in expanding its footprint in global healthcare.
Innovation
A breakthrough in early cancer detection
Damo Panda, unveiled by Alibaba in November 2023, is specifically designed to detect pancreatic cancer.
The tool's effectiveness lies in its ability to identify early-stage cancers in patients who show no symptoms.
According to a study published in the medical journal Nature Medicine, this deep learning model was trained on CT scans of 3,208 pancreatic cancer patients, and demonstrated a sensitivity rate 34.1% higher than that of radiologists.
Implementation
Damo Panda's real-world application and trials
Alibaba has already started using Damo Panda in trials across China.
The tool has already screened 40,000 people at a hospital in Ningbo, an eastern city of China.
Out of these screenings, the system detected six early-stage cases, two of which were missed by standard examinations.
This real-world application further highlights the potential impact of AI technology on healthcare diagnostics.
Research
Damo Academy's commitment to AI
Founded in 2017, Damo Academy has been leading the research in AI and open-source chip architecture RISC-V. The academy is credited with developing a range of RISC-V processors called XuanTie. This also includes a server-grade CPU, which was announced earlier this year in February.