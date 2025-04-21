What's the story

The Forest of Dean district council in Gloucestershire, England is looking at artificial intelligence (AI) to help identify possible locations for 5,400 new homes.

The move comes after the government pressured the council to meet housing demands and deliver 597 homes a year.

The annual target was increased from 330 homes in summer 2024, with Adrian Birch, the council leader, saying they are looking at AI's reliability and expediting decision-making.