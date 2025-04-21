England: AI will pick best spots for 5,400 new homes
The Forest of Dean district council in Gloucestershire, England is looking at artificial intelligence (AI) to help identify possible locations for 5,400 new homes.
The move comes after the government pressured the council to meet housing demands and deliver 597 homes a year.
The annual target was increased from 330 homes in summer 2024, with Adrian Birch, the council leader, saying they are looking at AI's reliability and expediting decision-making.
The Forest of Dean District Council had originally intended to build 6,600 homes as part of its long-term plan for 2021-2041.
However, compulsory new targets imposed by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government last year have raised this number to 12,000 homes by 2041.
Birch told councillors, "We are trialling some AI support on this which will see if it provides the information we need."
"We will then be comparing our results with their results," he added.
The council has already earmarked potential locations for many of the proposed 6,600 homes, mostly in Lydney, Beachley, and Newent.
However, the search for sites for the remaining 5,400 homes has revived proposals such as setting up a garden town between near Churcham and a new settlement near Redmarley.
Birch stressed that if there are any doubts about the use of AI, it will be reassessed.