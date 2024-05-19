Next Article

Mysterious death of student in Indore

Indore: MPPSC aspirant found dead; was wearing saree, makeup

By Chanshimla Varah 01:31 pm May 19, 202401:31 pm

What's the story A 21-year-old student, Puneet Dubey, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his hostel room in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday night. The local police reported that Dubey, a second-year B.Sc. student at Ranjit Singh College and an aspirant for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exams, was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan of his room. He was found blindfolded, wearing a saree and women's makeup.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway into Dubey's mysterious death

The police are investigating Dubey's death from both a suicide and a murder angle, as a pool of blood on the floor was discovered near his body. His body was found three days after neighbors reported a foul smell emanating from his room. Dubey's father, Tribhuvan, a farmer leader from Udaipura, stated that his son had moved to Indore two years ago for his studies and was majoring in computer science.

Disturbing silence

Family's concern over Dubey's unusual silence

Tribhuvan revealed that Puneet used to call home every night, with his last conversation being with his mother at 10:00pm on Thursday. Tribhuvan told the police that Puneet used to stay at the coaching center from 9:00am to 9:00pm. The family grew worried when they couldn't reach Puneet on Friday as his mobile phone remained switched off throughout the day, leading them to alert the police.

Evidence collection

Police seize personal items for investigation

Upon entering the room, the police discovered Puneet's lifeless body. They immediately seized his laptop and mobile, along with other items, for investigation. They are currently questioning his hostel roommates as part of their probe into the incident. Following a post-mortem examination, Puneet's body was taken to Udaipura for last rites. Tribhuvan has demanded a thorough investigation into his son's death to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident.