What's the story

The Aishbagh Bridge in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, will be redesigned after images of its controversial 90-degree turn went viral on social media.

The Indian Railways has agreed to provide additional land for the redesigning process.

Built at a cost of ₹18 crore, the bridge is 648 meters long and 8.5 meters wide. However, its sharp turn had raised safety concerns among locals and experts alike.