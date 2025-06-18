Bhopal's 90-degree turn bridge, worth ₹18 crore, to be redesigned
What's the story
The Aishbagh Bridge in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, will be redesigned after images of its controversial 90-degree turn went viral on social media.
The Indian Railways has agreed to provide additional land for the redesigning process.
Built at a cost of ₹18 crore, the bridge is 648 meters long and 8.5 meters wide. However, its sharp turn had raised safety concerns among locals and experts alike.
Safety concerns
Bridge to be widened by about 3 feet
The redesign will involve removing the existing railing at the sharp turn and widening the bridge by about three feet.
This change is expected to improve traffic flow and safety for commuters in one of Bhopal's busiest areas.
Public Works Department (PWD) officials said construction would start as soon as land transfer from Indian Railways is completed, India Today reported.
Design defense
Officials had earlier defended original design
Despite public outcry, officials had defended the original design, citing land availability issues due to a nearby metro station.
Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (Bridge Department), VD Verma, told PTI, "Due to the metro station, there is limited availability of land at the point...there was no other option. The purpose of the RoB is to connect the two colonies."
Delays and criticism
Bridge supposed to be completed in 18 months
The construction of the bridge started in March 2023 and was supposed to be done in 18 months.
However, the project has taken more than 36 months because of delays, such as moving electrical wires and problems coordinating between the trains and the Public Works Department.
On top of it, when the bridge started to take shape, locals noticed the 90-degree turn, which they say can be "extremely dangerous."
"There's...100 percent chance of accidents happening," local resident Nida Khan said.