Why Railways is re-hiring retired employees
The Railway Board has launched a recruitment drive to fill 25,000 vacancies across various zones. This includes temporarily reappointing retired railway employees under the age of 65. The reappointment will last for two years with possible extensions, as per the Indian Railways. The decision comes in response to increasing train accidents and operational challenges due to staff shortages.
Reappointment criteria and compensation details
The reappointment process will be supervised by the general managers of all zonal railways. To be eligible for reappointment, retired employees must fulfill certain criteria. These include medical fitness and positive performance ratings from their last five years of service. Applicants should have no pending vigilance or departmental actions against them. The rehired staff will be paid a monthly payment equal to their last drawn salary minus their basic pension, and travel allowances for commuting and official tours.
Rehiring retirees would have impact on unemployed youths
The focus on rehiring retirees could have a significant impact on unemployed youths but will help cut costs for the Railways. Retirees can work under contract until the age of 65. As a result, railways will gain from not having to set aside contributions to the provident fund and other incentives for permanent appointments. A screening committee will evaluate applications to ensure physical fitness, and only non-gazetted officers will be eligible for re-employment.